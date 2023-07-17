Project Director, TN health services inspects implementation of health schemes in Krishnagiri

July 17, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Tamil Nadu Health Services Project Director M. Govinda Rao inspected various health programmes, and infrastructure here in the district.

Mr. Rao inspected and reviewed the functioning of the urban health centre in Krishnagiri, the expanded Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme in Jegadevi in Bargur block, and interacted with the beneficiaries under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme here.

Public Health Registry in the public health information system will be linked to the individual health cards to upgrade quality health system, according to the project director.

Earlier, Mr.Rao inspected the medical camp for the Chief Minister’s comprehensive insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aroghya Yojana, under which medical cover of up to ₹5 lakh is provided. He inspected the updating of the details of the registration on the portal and also distributed the Ayushman Pradhan Mantri Jan Aroghya Yojana Cards to 10 beneficiaries.

Collector K.M. Sarayu was present.