ADVERTISEMENT

Prohibit schools from holding classes during summer break: TMC urges T.N. government

April 24, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - ERODE

In a statement, the TMC’s youth wing said Erode district had recorded very high temperatures over the past few weeks, but schools were continuing to hold classes even after the conclusion of final exams

The Hindu Bureau

Women motorists seen protecting themselves from the intense heat in Erode district | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The youth wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to prevent schools from conducting special classes during the summer in Erode, in view of the scorching heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press release, TMC youth wing president M. Yuvaraja, said the temperature had gone up significantly in Erode district, and the heat had begun to affect people. The temperature recorded in the district over the past 20 days was over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and touched an all-time high of 109.5 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Temperature in T.N. may rise above 40 degrees Celsius between April and June: IMD

“Only during Kathiri Veyil from May 4 to 29, does the temperature usually go up to this extent. But the temperature is already very high now, in April,” the statement said. People are facing a lot of difficulties because of the high temperature and heatwave conditions, and doctors have advised people to not to venture out from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the statement pointed out.

It said however, that schools have continued to conduct special classes even after the examinations concluded, and students are facing hardships due to the intense heat. “The prevailing temperature may cause skin complications. Hence, the government should declare a holiday for schools,” the statement said. The government should also take efforts to plant more trees and saplings, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US