Prohibit schools from holding classes during summer break: TMC urges T.N. government

April 24, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - ERODE

The youth wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to prevent schools from conducting special classes during the summer in Erode, in view of the scorching heat.

In a press release, TMC youth wing president M. Yuvaraja, said the temperature had gone up significantly in Erode district, and the heat had begun to affect people. The temperature recorded in the district over the past 20 days was over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and touched an all-time high of 109.5 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

“Only during Kathiri Veyil from May 4 to 29, does the temperature usually go up to this extent. But the temperature is already very high now, in April,” the statement said. People are facing a lot of difficulties because of the high temperature and heatwave conditions, and doctors have advised people to not to venture out from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the statement pointed out.

It said however, that schools have continued to conduct special classes even after the examinations concluded, and students are facing hardships due to the intense heat. “The prevailing temperature may cause skin complications. Hence, the government should declare a holiday for schools,” the statement said. The government should also take efforts to plant more trees and saplings, it said.