  Progress report of State government’s achievements released in the Nilgiris

The one-year progress report of the achievements of the State government was released by Sandeep Nanduri, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) and Nilgiris collector, S.P. Amrith on Saturday.

Speaking about the achievements of the government in the Nilgiris, Mr. Amrith said the healthcare scheme, “Makkalai thedi maruthuvam scheme” had helped to detect ailments in more than 1.01 lakh people in the district, and are being treated. The medical college and hospital in Udhagamandalam is being constructed at a cost of ₹461 crore. The progress report was released following the inauguration of the vegetable show in Kotagiri on Saturday.

Moreover, the district welfare office has provided financial assistance to 270 underprivileged girl students studying in Class X. The government has also provided marriage assistance to 330 women in the district.

The Collector also spoke about the “Naan mudhalvan scheme” which has benefited over 26,000 students. Over 2,300 persons living with disabilities have also been given financial and welfare assistance.