Progress of TWAD Board schemes reviewed in Namakkal

04 July 2021 19:12 IST

District Collector Shreya P. Singh reviewed the progress of schemes being implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and assessed monsoon preparedness in the district on Friday.

Ms. Singh held discussions with officials from TWAD Board and those from local administration and reviewed the progress of combined water supply schemes being implemented in the district. Ms. Singh assessed the progress of the ₹87.21 crore drinking water scheme being implemented in Tiruchengode Municipal limits.

The Collector advised officials in rural bodies to ensure water supply from Cauvery river and local water sources are carried out separately on turn basis to the public.

She also advised officials to ensure overhead water tanks are chlorinated. The Collector also instructed local administration officials to form monitoring teams to check street lights and replace those which are not functioning immediately. Officials were advised to process applications for drinking water supply immediately and also desilt drains ahead of monsoon.