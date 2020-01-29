Progress of government programmes reviewed

Members of Parliament in the presence of Collector K.Rajamani and senior officials reviewed at a meeting held here on Tuesday the progress in implementation of various programmes announced by the Ministry of Rural Development.

A release from the district administration said MPs P.R. Natarajan, K. Shanmuga Sundaram, A.K. Selvaraj and S.R. Balasubramaniyon and Member of Legislative Assembly V.P. Kandasamy participated in the meeting.

Newly elected District Panchayat Chairperson Santhimathi, District Rural Development Agency Project Officer Rameshkumar, District Revenue Officer Ramaduraimurugan and other officials also participated in the meeting.

In the presence of the elected representatives, the officials shared details of the progress in implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation project, Prime Minister Rural Roads scheme, National Urban Mission, Prime Minister Housing Scheme, Swachh Bharat Mission, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojna and several other programmes.

The release said the Collector and Mr. Natarajan asked the officials to take note of the issues raised at the meeting, follow up those and present an update.

At the meeting, the MPs and officials also decided to request the ministry officials to participate in meetings.