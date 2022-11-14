Programmes held to create awareness on diabetes in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Chapter of Indian Medical Association and Kovai Diabetes Speciality Centre and Hospital in Association with Rotary Clubs organised a walkathon on Monday to create awareness on diabetes. Joint Director Health Services E. Chandra flagged off the walkathon at Nehru stadium.
At the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, the outpatient department for Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam organised diabetes screening and health education activities. The Department of Endocrinology organised a diet expo and the Department of Yoga and Naturopathy organised a yoga session for the public and patients at the hospital.
A release from AGs Healthcare, a private facility, said that it has launched a week-long free screening programme for type 1 diabetes for all patients who walk-in with symptoms of diabetes.
