Programme to create awareness on science begins

A three-day programme to create awareness on science among different sections of the public began at Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

Titled ‘Creation of Scientific Awareness – 2022’ (CSA – 2022), the programme is funded and supported by Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology.

B. Ramakrishnan, Assistant Professor, Department of Wildlife Biology, said the initiative will explain the researches undertaken in the college to the public, particularly to school and college students. These include researches on the impact of climate change on wildlife such as elephants, vultures, amphibians and reptiles and the usage of DNA profiling to investigate wildlife crimes, he said.

Around 80 government school students participated on the first day in a session on climate change and its impact on fragile ecosystems such as that of the Nilgiris district, Mr. Ramakrishnan said. Nearly 30 students from the college also participated in the session on Tuesday.

The sessions on Wednesday and Thursday will focus on farmers and the women self-help groups respectively. CSA – 2022 will be held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the college premises.