Programme for entrepreneurs

Nativelead Foundation has partnered with careMe and launched “Thendral”, a teletherapy service for founders of startups and entreprenuers.
The programme was rolled out on Saturday. According to a release, it is specifically to support entrepreneurs who face COVID-19 pandemic-related stress, anxiety, depression and eating or sleeping disorders.
C.K. Kumaravel, who launched the initiative through a video call, said entrepreneurs should not be scared of problems.
They need to note that when there were problems in business, they only need to modify the effort taken to address the issues, he added.
Online assessment
The press release said the entrepreneurs, who need help, would be taken through an online assessment to identify mental health issues.
They would get telephonic counselling from accredited medical health experts, and there would be follow-up interactions.
The entire programme would be online and would be completely secure.
Manick Rajendran, director of Thendral, said the “Though Flow Wellness Programme” aims at making a tangible difference to the mental well-being of the entrepreneurs as it has a direct impact on their businesses.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath