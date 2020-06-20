Programme for entrepreneurs

Nativelead Foundation has partnered with careMe and launched “Thendral”, a teletherapy service for founders of startups and entreprenuers.

The programme was rolled out on Saturday. According to a release, it is specifically to support entrepreneurs who face COVID-19 pandemic-related stress, anxiety, depression and eating or sleeping disorders.

C.K. Kumaravel, who launched the initiative through a video call, said entrepreneurs should not be scared of problems.

They need to note that when there were problems in business, they only need to modify the effort taken to address the issues, he added.

Online assessment

The press release said the entrepreneurs, who need help, would be taken through an online assessment to identify mental health issues.

They would get telephonic counselling from accredited medical health experts, and there would be follow-up interactions.

The entire programme would be online and would be completely secure.

Manick Rajendran, director of Thendral, said the “Though Flow Wellness Programme” aims at making a tangible difference to the mental well-being of the entrepreneurs as it has a direct impact on their businesses.