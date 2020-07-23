Coimbatore

Professor placed under suspension

A professor in Physics Department at Periyar University was placed under suspension by Vice-Chancellor of the University on Thursday as the professor was facing charges for misappropriation of funds.

According to officials, the professor with the department was facing charges allegedly for misappropriation of funds and a case was registered by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption here in 2013 and they are investigating. Based on the charges, Vice-Chancellor P. Kolandaivel suspended him on Thursday.

Mr. Kolandaivel said, “The professor was due for retirement at the end of this month and he was facing charges from DVAC. Since the charges are pending, he had to be suspended.”

