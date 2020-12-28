Production resumes in power looms after a week

Over 30,000 power looms units producing rayon fabrics that closed their units for a week resumed production here on Monday.

Urging the private yarn mills in Pallipalayam to fix the price of rayon yarn once in a month, power loom units functioning at five locations in the district stopped their production from December 21 to 27. Members of the Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms Associations had also submitted a petition to Collector C. Kathiravan seeking his intervention in holding talks with the mills to fix the price of yarn, once in a month and not frequently.

On Monday, all the units resumed production. However, association members said that the price of yarn that was ₹ 172 per kg on December 19 increased by ₹ 22 per kg and sold at ₹ 194 per kg on December 26. “It is very difficult to run the units incurring heavy loss”, said the members who urge the governments to intervene and take necessary steps. They said that halting production again will lead to job loss of over 50,000 workers and wanted a decision regarding fixing of yarn price every month to be taken at the earliest.