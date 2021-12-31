‘Procure sugar cane directly from farmers for Pongal gift kits’

Farmers on Friday requested the State government to procure sugar canes directly from them for Pongal gift kits.

At the monthly agriculture grievances redress meeting held in Salem, the farmers urged the State government to procure sugar canes directly from them or through Uzhavar mandrams and farmer producer companies. The government marketing agencies could be engaged for the purpose. Based on the orders this year, the farmers would be able cultivate sugar canes in the coming years, they said.

The farmers also demanded that vegetables for government-run hostels should be procured directly from them.

They also requested the district administration to take necessary measures to remove encroachments in water bodies in the district. Shoumita Biswas, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Agriculture, attended the meeting.

In Krishnagiri, District Collector V.Jayachandra Banu Reddy heard the grievances of farmers and received 180 petitions. Dr.Reddy said measures were being taken to remove encroachments in water bodies in the district.