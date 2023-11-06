HamberMenu
‘Procure clay pot, stove from potters for distribution through ration shops’

November 06, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Manpanda Thozhilalar (Kulalar) Sangam, an association of potters, came to the Erode Collectorate to submit petition in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Members of Tamil Nadu Manpanda Thozhilalar (Kulalar) Sangam, an association of pot and clay product makers, on Monday urged the State government to procure clay pots and clay stoves from potters and distribute them along with the free items to be given to ration cardholders for Pongal 2024.

In a petition to the district administration, association president S. Kanagaraj said ration cardholders were given rice, jaggery, cashew nut and sugarcane as gift for Pongal festival. The petition wanted the government to procure clay pots and clay stoves from them for distribution to card holders. “It will lit up the lives of hundreds of potter families,” the petition added.

The petition also wanted compensation for all members who had registered with the welfare board as they lost their livelihood during the rainy season. They also wanted 5% reservation for their community members in government jobs.

