Proclamation notice on court appearance put up at residence of accused in Coimbatore

A Chennai-based police team of CB-CID wing on Monday put up a notice of proclamation requiring court appearance of Ayub alias Ashraf Ali of Mattasalai locality in Selvapuram area of Coimbatore city, an absconding accused in the case of hurling a bomb at Vepery Station in Chennai in 1997.
The accused had not responded to numerous summons after committing offences punishable under Section 3 of Explosive Substance Act (read with 34 IPC). The notice required the accused to present himself by 10 a.m. on October 16 at the II Metropolitan Magisrate Court, Egmore, Chennai.
