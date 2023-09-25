HamberMenu
Proclamation notice on court appearance put up at residence of accused in Coimbatore

September 25, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A police team of CB-CID wing puts up a notice of proclamation requiring court appearance at the residence of Ayub alias Ashraf Ali of Mattasalai in Selvapuram area of Coimbatore city on Monday.

A police team of CB-CID wing puts up a notice of proclamation requiring court appearance at the residence of Ayub alias Ashraf Ali of Mattasalai in Selvapuram area of Coimbatore city on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

A Chennai-based police team of CB-CID wing on Monday put up a notice of proclamation requiring court appearance of Ayub alias Ashraf Ali of Mattasalai locality in Selvapuram area of Coimbatore city, an absconding accused in the case of hurling a bomb at Vepery Station in Chennai in 1997.

The accused had not responded to numerous summons after committing offences punishable under Section 3 of Explosive Substance Act (read with 34 IPC). The notice required the accused to present himself by 10 a.m. on October 16 at the II Metropolitan Magisrate Court, Egmore, Chennai.

