Process initiated to start short-term training programmes for MSME workforce at government ITIs

October 22, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Department of Employment and Training, Coimbatore, has applied to Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) for fulfilling the registration process to offer short-term programmes for MSME workforce through the Tata Technology Centres in eight government ITIs in the Western region.

While catering to the advanced skill requirements of students, the technology centres that are equipped with modern infrastructure and training facilities to meet the industry 4.0 standards are also meant to serve as technology and industrial hubs for the MSMEs.

The training for upskilling industrial workers would begin once the registration process with the TNSDC was completed, said B. Mustafa, Regional Joint Director of Training, Coimbatore. The long-term programmes for students had begun, he added.

For students, the one-year programme in Manufacturing Process Control and Automation, and Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing, and two-year programmes in Basic Design and Virtual Verifier (Mechanical), Mechanical Electric Vehicle, and Advanced CNC Machining Technician programmes have already been initiated with the facilities developed by the Tata Technology Centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for MSME workforce, the technology centres are to be utilised to offer 23 short-term programmes, including Advance Plumbing, Advance CNC Machining, Advance Painting, Advance Welding, and Innovation and Design Thinking, it is learnt.

During December, 2021, the State government had announced integration of all skill training programmes conducted by various government departments in the State through TNSDC. As the nodal agency, TNSDC standardises skill training programmes, and identifies district-wise training institutes, both public and private for the benefit of skill-training implementing departments.

The convergence is meant to ensure that the duplication of candidate/beneficiaries due to parallel enrolment in different schemes can be avoided. Once the registration process is completed, a committee consisting of senior officers will be formed to invite expression of interest from the institute for fixing the quantum of training fee. This is meant to avoid the process of floating tenders by different departments, according to official sources.

Through the initiative, the TNSDC intends to develop an end-to-end labour management information system under the Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood (SANKALP) programme, it is learnt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.