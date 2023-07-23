Process initiated for road link to Kurumalai forest settlement at long last 

July 23, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST

TIRUPPUR: At long last, a survey is being carried out by Revenue Department for laying about five-km stretch of road from the foot of Tirumoorthy Hills to the Kurumalai cluster of forest settlements located in a rocky terrain.

The survey that began on Friday follows the recent approval of the road project by the District Level Committee on Forest Rights Act, chaired by Collector T. Christuraj. The project is expected to be undertaken at a cost of ₹13 crore, it is learnt.

The Malai Pulaiyar tribal community in the forest settlements in Kurumalai, and Muduvar tribal community in the clusters of Melkurumalai and Poochikottamparai had been submitting petitions to the district administration for decades seeking road connectivity, citing the deaths that take place due to the delay in bringing the patients downhill in ‘dolis’ (make shift stretchers fastened to poles).

The project is getting fructified after sustained emphasis by representatives of tribal welfare oganisations by way of adopting resolutions in Grama Sabha meetings. The authorities were, time and again, reminded by the tribal communities of the rights vested with them under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

Earlier this week, a young man of Kurumalai hamlet who had fallen ill died by the time he was brought to the Udumalpet Government Hospital after an arduous trek lasting over four hours.

There is a primary health centre for the settlement which is awaiting upgrade with manpower and equipment. The tribal communities are hopeful that completion of the road project will pave way for the upgrade of the PHC for which ₹30 lakh was reportedly allocated years ago.

The process for construction of the road has begun after obtaining clearances from the Forest department. However, no deadline has been fixed for completion of the project, Revenue Department sources said.