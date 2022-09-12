Procedures not followed in selecting beneficiaries for house site pattas: residents

Staff Reporter ERODE
September 12, 2022 17:52 IST

Residents of Thanthai Periyar Nagar in Chithode staging a protest on the Collectorate premises in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Stating that procedures were not followed in selecting beneficiaries for receiving house site pattas, residents of Thanthai Periyar Nagar in Chithode staged a protest on the Collectorate premises here on Monday.

The residents came to the Collectorate during the weekly grievances redress meeting. They said they were residing on the vacant land that belonged to the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department for five years.

“We continue to live in huts and have been demanding free house site pattas. We have submitted many petitions,” they said. No action was taken on their petitions so far and the Special Tahsildar had issued a single patta for a same plot to three people, they said and claimed that the three persons already owned houses and the Tahsildar failed to follow the procedures in selecting the beneficiaries. They wanted action taken against the Tahsildar and also sought pattas for them.

Police personnel held talks with them. Later, two persons were allowed to submit a petition to the Collector after which the protest was withdrawn.

