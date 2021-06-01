Procedure to be followed during lockdown till June 7 announced

The district administration on Tuesday announced the activities that were permitted during the lockdown till June 7.

In a release issued here, Collector S. Nagarajan said till 6 a.m. June 7, the following activities were permitted – medical stores, country drug stores and shops selling veterinary medicines, milk, water and newspaper distribution, vegetable and fruit sales as permitted until now, sale of essential commodities by doorstep delivery by neighbourhood shops that had the local body’s permission and fair price shops till noon.

The Collector also said ATMs would remain open as would refuelling stations (petrol bunks), restaurants could supply parcels to food delivery service providers between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Likewise, e-commerce service providers could deliver goods between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Wholesale trade in fruits and vegetables was permitted but retail would not be allowed. Drinking water distribution, health and telecom services were allowed and all essential departments, including treasury, would function, the Collector said.

Private sector employees and those working in banks, insurance and information technology companies would do well to work from home. Transport of agriculture produce and inputs was allowed. Blood banks could function and so could those in medical services.

Employees in visa processing centres would be allowed to go to work based on employee identity card. Poultry and animal husbandry activities were permitted. Construction was allowed provided workers stayed at the site.

Volunteers in differently abled care, elderly care or similar service could function provided they had completed e-registration, the Collector further said.

Continuous processing industries and those producing essential commodities could remain open as per the order of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. Export industries and or those industries catering to export industries would not be allowed to function during this lockdown till June 7. And, travel from Coimbatore to other districts and from other places to the district would be allowed only for medical emergency or death, he also said and warned of strict action against those violating the lockdown rules.