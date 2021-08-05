Probe sought into irregularities in liquor unloading

Coimbatore District Tasmac Oozhiyargal Sangam, affiliated to the CITU, has sought an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the delivery of liquor to the outlets of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd (Tasmac) across Tamil Nadu.

State vice-president of the association John Antony said a query under the provisions of the Right to Information Act found that Tasmac was paying contractors the expenses for loading, transportation and unloading of liquor.

“However, the contractors have not been unloading liquor at their expense for about 10 years. The expenses are borne by the people in charge of the liquor stalls. The contractors could have misappropriated several crores. A proper investigation is needed to unearth the irregularities,” he alleged.

The association submitted petitions to the Managing Director of Tasmac in Chennai, Coimbatore District Collector, senior regional manager, Coimbatore district manager and other senior officials of Tasmac.

Among the other demands, the association wanted the Tasmac management to continue sales from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., postpone the time of sending SMS regarding the sales and stock in Tasmac outlets from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., disburse the expenses borne by the outlets to erect barricades and arrange crowd control measures during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, pay out medical expenses of employees and fill vacant posts.