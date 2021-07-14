‘Probe should cover Bharathiar, Thiruvalluvar varsities also’

Coimbatore

The Association of University Teachers has urged the State Government to expand the scope of its inquiry into the alleged irregularities in appointments in Bharathiar University, Coimbatore and Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore.

In a release issued here on Tuesday, association president P. Thirunavukkarasu said the organisation welcomed the Government’s move to probe appointment and promotion irregularities in Madurai Kamaraj, Periyar and Annamalai universities.

It wanted the Government to expand the scope to include the Bharathiar and Thiruvalluvar universities as well.

Further, he sought an inquiry into the alleged harassment the Periyar University staff had faced during the terms of the last two Vice- Chancellors and the irregularities during their terms.