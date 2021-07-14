Coimbatore

‘Probe should cover Bharathiar, Thiruvalluvar varsities also’

The Association of University Teachers has urged the State Government to expand the scope of its inquiry into the alleged irregularities in appointments in Bharathiar University, Coimbatore and Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore.

In a release issued here on Tuesday, association president P. Thirunavukkarasu said the organisation welcomed the Government’s move to probe appointment and promotion irregularities in Madurai Kamaraj, Periyar and Annamalai universities.

It wanted the Government to expand the scope to include the Bharathiar and Thiruvalluvar universities as well.

Further, he sought an inquiry into the alleged harassment the Periyar University staff had faced during the terms of the last two Vice- Chancellors and the irregularities during their terms.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2021 12:03:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/probe-should-cover-bharathiar-thiruvalluvar-varsities-also/article35311922.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY