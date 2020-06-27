Probe ordered into violation of guidelines regarding auctioned vehicle

27 June 2020 07:55 IST

The District Collector has ordered an inquiry into the violation of government guidelines vis-a-vis auctioned government vehicle owned by a Hosur Block Development Officer without re-registration to a private party following a viral video.

Earlier, a video of a government vehicle ferrying a wedding party with a newly-wed couple went viral raising questions of propriety of use of a government vehicle for a private wedding party in addition to throwing to winds physical distancing norms.

However, upon verification, the vehicle was found to have belonged to the BDO of Hosur, before it was auctioned out to a private party without re-registration.

Taking cognisance of the video, Collector S. Prabhakar had ordered an inquiry into the vehicle that was shown in the video bearing a vehicle plate stating Government of Tamil Nadu. Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Prabhakar said, the vehicle had belonged to the BDO(village panchayat), Hosur.

The vehicle was condemned and auctioned two years ago, but without removing the government logo.

The private party that had purchased the vehicle had conveniently used the vehicle with the government logo.