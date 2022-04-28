Probe ordered into clash between students in Coimbatore

April 28, 2022 18:02 IST

A probe has been ordered after a video of boys from a government school here engaging in a physical altercation with each other on the streets went viral.

Chief Educational Officer (CEO) for Coimbatore district N. Geetha, who ordered an inquriy into the incident, told The Hindu on Thursday that she had directed M. Parasakthi, the District Educational Officer (DEO) for S.S. Kulam educational district, to conduct the inquiry and submit the report. The students were from Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Ondipudur as per preliminary information, she said.

Sources privy to the development said that Ms. Parasakthi visited the school to discuss with the headmaster. The students were from Class X and that the incident took place near Ondipudur Bus Depot earlier this week. The school had arranged for counselling for the boys involved in this physical altercation.

