Probe on into death of female infant in Thally

November 02, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HOSUR

The body of a 42-day-old female infant was retrieved for autopsy by Anchetty police after her death purportedly from milk aspiration. An inquiry was initiated based on a complaint by the block medical officer in Thally.

The infant from Osathotti village, near Mariyalam, was reportedly brought dead to Anchetty taluk hospital on Tuesday. According to sources, the infant was the twin of another female, born a month ago to 31-year-old Sathya.

Sathya and her husband Sivakumar (35) are parents to two daughters aged nine and five. On Tuesday, Sathya was reportedly breastfeeding one of the infants, but the infant is said to have suffered aspiration. The infant died enroute to the hospital, according to the parents’ accounts to the hospital. Following this, block medical officer of Thally Dr. Sacharitha lodged a complaint with the Anchetty police.

It may or may not be suspicious, but especially, when the death of a female infant occurs outside the hospital, and they are already parents to three daughters, as per protocol we alert the police, Dr. Sacharitha told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of the child was sent to Krishnagiri government medical college hospital for autopsy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.