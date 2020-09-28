Probe on into alleged irregularities in PMAY

The district administration has launched an inquiry into complaints of alleged irregularities in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Pongalur Block, officials said on Monday.

In a petition submitted to District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Pongalur Block committee secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) S. Sivasamy claimed that though 14 beneficiaries from Pongalur Block received ₹ 1.2 lakh in their respective bank accounts for construction of pucca houses under the scheme, no work has started. The beneficiaries received the money in 2016-17 and 2017-18 financial years. The petition accused officials of complicity in the irregularities.

District Rural Development Agency project director (DRDA) J. Rooban Sankar Raj told The Hindu the block development officer, deputy block development officer, overseer and assistant engineer from Pongalur Block have been asked to submit their written explanation to the complaints, and appropriate action would be initiated based on the inquiry.

“We have also formed an inter-Block verification team to check for irregularities in the scheme in other Blocks of Tiruppur district,” Mr. Raj said.