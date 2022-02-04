Probe into murder of construction worker in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police launched a probe into the murder of a construction worker in Ramanathapuram allegedly by his brother-in-law on Friday.

According to the police, C. Muthu (26) of Dharmapuri district was staying in a temporary shed along with other construction workers on Church Street in Kaveri Nagar in Ramanathapuram. His elder sister, Muthulakshmi, visited Coimbatore earlier in February and had been staying with him, the police said.

At around 1 a.m. on Friday, Muthulakshmi’s husband P. Raja (39) allegedly entered the accommodation while she was in the toilet and attacked Muthu, who was asleep, with a hammer near his right ear and managed to escape. She was informed by the fellow workers about her husband, following which she rushed inside to see her brother lying in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival around 1.40 a.m., the police said. Muthulakshmi had lodged a complaint against her husband at Palacode police station in Dharmapuri district in January accusing him of engaging in altercations with her in an inebriated state. She had told the police that she did not want to live with her husband, following which she came to Coimbatore.

The Ramanathapuram police formed a special team to trace Raja.