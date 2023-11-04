Probe into issuance of fake GST certificates in the names of prospective KMUT beneficiaries in Tiruppur

November 04, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Goods and Service Tax (GST) Department and Revenue authorities in Tiruppur district have launched an investigation into complaints by economically backward women residents of Saaya Pattarai street in Tiruppur city that their Aadhaar Card, Pan Card and bank accounts had been used surreptitiously by “unscrupulous elements” for GST evasion.

The issue was reportedly detected following rejection of their applications for the ₹1,000 monthly assistance under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme, citing their ineligibility due to being categorised as GST assessees.

The affected women had lodged complaints with the Tiruppur North police and the GST Department stating that a Palladam-based group had obtained the documents purportedly for inclusion in KMUT scheme.

“We are in the process of analysing the documents,” Joint Director of GST Department in Tiruppur Murugakumar confirmed.

A senior revenue official said the veracity of the complaints was being examined.

The officials are said to have assured the aggrieved women that those eligible among them based on economic criterion would be eventually included for receiving benefit under KMUT.

