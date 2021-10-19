‘Probe into construction of bridge connecting Podanur, Chettipalayam’

Coimbatore

Consumer rights organisation Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore has appealed to the Central and State governments to conduct an investigation into the construction of a rail over-bridge connecting Podanur and Chettipalayam inaugurated in 2018.

Organisation president C.M. Jayaraman and secretary V.A. Shanmugham wrote a letter in this regard on Monday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu. The road from Coimbatore to Chettipalayam was previously provided with a bridge over the Coimbatore-Palakkad railway line and a level-crossing at the Coimbatore-Pollachi line, the letter said. The construction of the rail over-bridge parallel to the existing bridge had led to traffic snarls on Sarada Mill Road towards Eachanari during peak hours, it said.

Laying a parallel railway track along the Coimbatore – Palakkad line could have resulted in the construction of a wider bridge to replace the old bridge and would have avoided the need for a level-crossing. This could have been done at a fraction of the cost incurred for the recent railway over-bridge, which would have also ensured smooth flow of traffic on the Coimbatore – Chettipalayam road. Alleging a “waste of the tax payer’s money,” the letter claimed that there were “reasons to suspect extraneous considerations” for the construction of the rail over-bridge.

