Probe into aged woman’s murder

The Perur police have started investigation into the murder of a 70-year-old woman at her house late on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kamalam, wife of Chinnappan from Sundakkamuthur.

The woman was found dead with her face crushed with a grinding stone.

The police said that Kamalam was living alone at the house after the death of Chinnappan six months ago.

The body was first seen by Kamalam’s son Nagamanickam (46) around 7.30 p.m. Staying with wife and children at Alandurai, Nagamanickam had come to visit mother.

The police suspect that it was case of murder for gain as the ornaments of Kamalam were missing.

Auto driver

arrested

The police have arrested an autorickshaw driver on the charge of stealing precious stones worth around ₹ 2 lakh belonged to a trader from Bengaluru.

Sathar (31) of Urumandampalayam was held while attempting to sell the precious stones at a shop on Raja Steet on Wednesday.

The police said that a trader from Bengaluru had left a bag containing the precious stones in Sathar’s autorickshaw.

The driver had kept the stones with himself without handing them over to the trader.

Man killed in accident

S. Saravanakumar (50) of K.K Pudur was killed in accident at Saibaba Colony on Thursday.

The police said that Saravanakumar was killed after the two-wheeler he rode was hit by a car around 8.40 a.m. Though admitted at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, he succumbed to injuries an hour later.

House burgled

Unidentified persons broke into the house of a trader near Sulur and decamped with 10 sovereigns of jewellery.

The police said that the theft was reported at the house of Rajkumar (50) of Pappampattiprivu near Sulur on Wednesday when he had gone out with his wife.