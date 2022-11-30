Probe begins into complaints of SC students made to clean school toilets at Perundurai in Erode

November 30, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - ERODE

Following complaints that students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in the Panchayat Union Primary School at Palakkarai in Perundurai block were allegedly made to clean school toilets, officials from the School Education Department began inquiries here on Wednesday.

As many as 35 students, majority of them belonging to SC community, study in the school from Classes I to V. Recently, many parents found blisters on the hands of their wards and questioned them. The children told their parents that the headmistress had asked them to clean the school toilets using phenyl every day. They told the parents that two of them had to carry out the work every day. The parents alerted the Child Welfare Committee and the police.

On Tuesday, Perundurai Block Education Officer (BEO) along with senior police officials held inquiries with students and their parents. The department asked BEO’s of two other blocks to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. On Wednesday, BEO’s and Perundurai police held inquiries with the students and parents. A senior official of the department said that based on the report, action would be taken.