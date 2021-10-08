Proactive measures will weed out corruption in higher education: AUT

Welcoming the State government’s action in registering a first information record (FIR) against the former vice-chancellor (V-C) of Periyar University in Salem, the Association of University Teachers (AUT), Zone IV, has said that such proactive measures will help in weeding out corruption in higher education.

The AUT’s executive committee meeting was held here under the chairmanship of D. Ramaswamy, chairman, Zone IV and its secretary G. Sakthivel, in which various resolutions were passed.

A resolution said that action against former V-C C. Swaminathan was pending for a long time and wanted the government to expedite the issue pending against him for his alleged corruption at the Bharathiar University, Coimbatore when he was the V-C. “Such actions will be a lesson to present V-C and also those who serve in higher education”, it said.

Another resolution wanted the Bharathiar University V-C to conduct the meetings of the statutory bodies as per the provisions of the statutes and Act of the university and also conduct elections to the Syndicate from principals, teachers and senate as the vacancies remain for a long period. The AUT urged the university V-C to take immediate steps to fill up the statutory post of Registrar, Controller of Examination, Dean and Director of Distance Education which remain vacant for more than four years.

The AUT appealed to the government to interfere and establish the PG Extension Centre of Bharathiar University at Chikkaiah Naicker College (CNC), Erode. “Since it is a government college now and the infrastructure is already in place, the university can save the expenditure on the investments,” a resolution said.

The AUT also wanted the government to expedite the process of declaring CNC as a government college.