‘Pro-farmer measures will boost agriculatural economy’

Agro-based companies here have welcomed the budgetary announcements for the agriculture and allied sectors.

According to Vignesh Soundararajan, Executive Director of Suguna Foods, the Finance Minister has announced several pro-farmer measures. These will boost agriculture economy and accelerate benefits to allied sectors such as poultry, animal husbandry, and food processing. “We are optimistic of witnessing pre-pandemic levels of growth with agriculture and its associated sectors.” Technical and capital infusion will help build a long-term vision, he said.

Palat Vijayaraghavan, founder and CEO of Lawrencedale Agro Processing, said the measures announced in the budget will empower the agriculture eco system and seamlessely bring in acess to quality produce, enable price negotiation with transparency, and mange end-to-end logistics. What is required to effectively implement these measures is to digitise the produce buying process with technology, he said.

H.N. Sivan, founder of the Nilgiris Organic Farmers Producers’ Organisation, said the Finance Minister annoncement of natural and chemical-free farming is a welcome measure, especially for the farmers in the Nilgiris. The new schemes should help small farmers for sustainable developments.