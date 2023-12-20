ADVERTISEMENT

Prizes distributed to Deepa Kolam contest winners

December 20, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Prize winners of the second edition of the Deepa Kolam contest held to mark the Karthigai Deepam festival were honoured in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The winners of the Deepa Kolam contest conducted by The Hindu Manasa Srinivasan, Thara Manivannan (first runner-up), and Rosia (second runner-up) were awarded at an event on Wednesday. Chief guest Vaishnavi Krishnan, Executive Director, Krishna Sweets, distributed the prizes. The sponsors for the contest are Title Sponsor - Dheepam Lamp Oil, Powered by Coir-on Mattresses, Associate Sponsor: Gopuram, and Gift Sponsor: Aachi Masala, PS Tamarind, A1 Chips and Kannan Jubilee Coffee.

The second edition of the Deepa kolam contest 2023 held between November 24 - 28, 2023 marking the karthigai deepam festival in all major cities of Tamil Nadu. Prize winners were honoured in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US