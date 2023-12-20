Prizes distributed to Deepa Kolam contest winners

December 20, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The winners of the Deepa Kolam contest conducted by The Hindu Manasa Srinivasan, Thara Manivannan (first runner-up), and Rosia (second runner-up) were awarded at an event on Wednesday. Chief guest Vaishnavi Krishnan, Executive Director, Krishna Sweets, distributed the prizes. The sponsors for the contest are Title Sponsor - Dheepam Lamp Oil, Powered by Coir-on Mattresses, Associate Sponsor: Gopuram, and Gift Sponsor: Aachi Masala, PS Tamarind, A1 Chips and Kannan Jubilee Coffee.

The second edition of the Deepa kolam contest 2023 held between November 24 - 28, 2023 marking the karthigai deepam festival in all major cities of Tamil Nadu. Prize winners were honoured in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.