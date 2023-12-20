GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prizes distributed to Deepa Kolam contest winners

December 20, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Prize winners of the second edition of the Deepa Kolam contest held to mark the Karthigai Deepam festival were honoured in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Prize winners of the second edition of the Deepa Kolam contest held to mark the Karthigai Deepam festival were honoured in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The winners of the Deepa Kolam contest conducted by The Hindu Manasa Srinivasan, Thara Manivannan (first runner-up), and Rosia (second runner-up) were awarded at an event on Wednesday. Chief guest Vaishnavi Krishnan, Executive Director, Krishna Sweets, distributed the prizes. The sponsors for the contest are Title Sponsor - Dheepam Lamp Oil, Powered by Coir-on Mattresses, Associate Sponsor: Gopuram, and Gift Sponsor: Aachi Masala, PS Tamarind, A1 Chips and Kannan Jubilee Coffee.

The second edition of the Deepa kolam contest 2023 held between November 24 - 28, 2023 marking the karthigai deepam festival in all major cities of Tamil Nadu. Prize winners were honoured in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.