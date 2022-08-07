Coimbatore

Private hospital sealed in Erode

Health officials at Sudha Hospitals in Erode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Staff Reporter Erode August 07, 2022 18:45 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 18:45 IST

Health officials on Sunday sealed Sudha Hospitals here in a case related to illegal oocyte sale.

A team led by Erode District Joint Director of Health Services R. Premakumari, along with revenue officials, sealed the hospital on Sunday. On Saturday, the health officials sealed the room in which scan machines were kept.

In the order copy pasted at the hospital, the Joint Director said the department was instructed to shift the patients from the hospital. Only after confirmation from the hospital administration that all the patients were shifted to other hospitals, it was closed on Sunday.

Policemen have been deployed in front of the hospital.

