Private waste management firm in Coimbatore plans to stop garbage collection over pending dues

Published - October 02, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sibi Sreevathson T.C.

The Coimbatore Integrated Waste Management Company Pvt. Ltd. that processes municipal solid waste at the Vellalore dump yard for Coimbatore Corporation has planned to stop garbage collection over non-payment of dues.

According to a source, the company processes 600 tonnes of waste daily, collecting garbage from transfer stations located in Peelamedu and Ukkadam, while the city generates approximately 1,100 tons of waste daily.

The company operates 31 vehicles to collect and transport garbage from these transfer stations to the Vellalore dump yard. Additionally, it uses 10 heavy-duty waste management vehicles to handle waste at the dump yard. According to sources, the company spends roughly ₹4 crore on maintenance, fuel, and manpower charges alone.

On September 25, 2024, the company sent an ultimatum to the Coimbatore Corporation reminding that it owed approximately ₹48 crore for services rendered from March 2023 to August 2024. The company has urgently requested an interim payment of at least ₹10 crore within 15 days of the letter’s date to cover critical operational costs, they said.

Additionally, the company seeks a commitment from the Corporation for a clear payment schedule for the remaining balance. If these payments are not made within the specified timeframe, the company plans to stop its operations to prevent further losses, they added.

The letter revealed a discrepancy in waste handling figures upon comparing the two sources. The company indicated that it processes approximately 600 tonnes of waste daily, whereas the status report submitted by the Corporation to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asserts that the Coimbatore Integrated Waste Management Company manages around 750 tonnes each day.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “The ultimatum is under consideration, we will decide on further action, and we have already paid them ₹4 crore.”

