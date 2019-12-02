Private vehicles to be diverted from Sungam

In order to aid ongoing construction of the flyover on Tiruchi Road, the city police will re-route private vehicles from Sungam Junction to two other roads on an experimental basis from Monday.

R. Mutharasu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore city, said that traffic police personnel will urge motorists to use Puliakulam Road and Ukkadam Bypass-Valankulam Road to decongest the Sungam-Ramanathapuram stretch from Monday.

The police personnel will urge drivers of private vehicles plying from Sungam to Ramanathapuram to use Puliyakulam Road to reach Pankaja Mill Road and proceed to Ramanathapuram.

Similarly, traffic police personnel will direct private vehicles plying towards the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital to use the Ukkadam Bypass-Valankulam Road to reach Classic Towers Junction. He said that buses will be allowed to use the existing route.

At present, the stretch is witnessing heavy traffic congestion.