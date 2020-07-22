Private vehicle drivers stage demonstration

Members of various associations representing drivers of taxis, auto rickshaws, trucks and private buses staged a one-day strike in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on Wednesday pressing for charter of demands.

Organised by All India Tourist Vehicle Drivers’ Association, the strike was supported by 12 other associations. In Coimbatore, the drivers staged a demonstration in front of the Regional Transport Office (Central) on Dr. Balasundaram Road. According to C.P. Balaji, State joint secretary of All India Tourist Vehicle Drivers Association, nearly 100 drivers from various organisations participated in the demonstration.

In a petition to Joint Transport Commissioner of Coimbatore Zone K. Umasakthi, the association members sought six month extension for renewing fitness certificates and vehicle insurance. The petition also demanded that the State government must provide cash assistance to all drivers.

“Until our demands are met, we will conduct demonstrations every week,” Mr. Balaji said. A similar demonstration was conducted on July 14 in front of the RTO – Central office. Nearly 15,000 taxis did not ply on the roads in Coimbatore district, he claimed.

In Tiruppur district, nearly 200 private bus drivers from various associations staged a demonstration at Arulpuram near Palladam by placing black flags in their buses. Palladam police registered a case for conducting the demonstration without obtaining prior permission, sources said.