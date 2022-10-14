Private skill development centre sealed in Salem

Revenue officials on Friday sealed a private skill development training centre, which admitted students, collected money, and did not conduct classes.

The centre located on Five Roads advertised that it was accredited by the National Council of Vocational and Research Training and it offered diploma courses in nursing, teacher training, and hotel management. Students from across the State joined and paid fees ranging from ₹26,000 to ₹30,000 based on the course.

The institution placed the students in various private hospitals in the city, claiming that it was their training. They did not conduct classes for a single day and did not provide food for the students properly. They allegedly forced the students to participate in the Sunday prayer in the centre and slapped ₹200 fine on students who did not attend prayers. While the students questioned their theory classes, they assured them that the classes would start soon.

Though months passed, no classes were taken for them. When some students asked for their 10th and Plus Two certificates, the institution asked them to pay ₹25,000 for the certificates. The students approached the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and, on Friday, DYFI members protested in front of the centre.

Later, officials from Revenue, Health, Child Line, and Salem Corporation came to the centre and found that there was no proper certificates to run the centre. On Friday evening, officials distributed certificates to students in the centre and later sealed the centre. The officials also asked the students to approach the district administration if anyone gave their certificates to the centre.