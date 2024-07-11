Private sector urged to collaborate with government to develop solutions for agriculture at Agri Intex 2024

The private industry should join hands with the government to develop technologies for farmers, said Himanshu Pathak, Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education, and V. Geethalakshmi, Director General of the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Inaugurating a five-day agricultural trade fair Agri Intex 2024, organised by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), on Thursday, Mr. Pathak said the agricultural sector, which has made great strides in the last 10 years, is facing several challenges too. There should be a combination of policy, technology, funding, and farmers for another revolution in agriculture to overcome the challenges.

The private industry should join hands with the scientists and research organisations. The ICAR has a programme through which it is trying to reach out to industry for public-private and policy partnerships. The industry will be involved in identifying problems, developing and commercialising the solution and taking it to the farmers.

“Today’s agriculture is knowledge, technology, machine, and market-driven and in another 15-20 years, it will be more different. The stakeholders should be ready to adapt to changes to make agriculture profitable and sustainable, he said.

According to V. Geethalakshmi, Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, smart farming should be encouraged and the University has launched a programme to ensure farmers get annual income of at least ₹2.5 lakhs. It has assigned a scientist for each of the 385 blocks in the State and is in the process of collecting basic data at all the blocks. “We are designing a programme to increase the income of farmers,” she said.

S.V. Balasubramaniam, chairman of Bannari Amman Group, said climate change is a major challenge for the farming sector. It is essential to improve the green cover and conserve bio diversity.

K. Dhinesh Kumar, chairman of the exhibition, said the event at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex has about 490 exhibitors and will see launch of new machines. A delegation from Korea has put up a pavilion and has several small machinery.

M. Karthikeyan, president of CODISSIA, welcomed the gathering.