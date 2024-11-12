ADVERTISEMENT

Private sector job fair in Tiruppur Collectorate on Friday

Updated - November 12, 2024 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A private sector job fair will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tiruppur Collectorate on Friday (November 15).

Leading private sector firms in Tiruppur would take part and the job-seekers would get a minimum of ₹15,000 as salary. ITI Diploma holders and graduates can take part. Job-seekers will have to produce employment exchange registration card and resume. Job-seekers and job providers should register online at http;//www.tnprivatejobstn.gov.in. For further details, 94990-55944, District Collector T. Christuraj said.

