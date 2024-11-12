 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Private sector job fair in Tiruppur Collectorate on Friday

Updated - November 12, 2024 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A private sector job fair will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tiruppur Collectorate on Friday (November 15).

Leading private sector firms in Tiruppur would take part and the job-seekers would get a minimum of ₹15,000 as salary. ITI Diploma holders and graduates can take part. Job-seekers will have to produce employment exchange registration card and resume. Job-seekers and job providers should register online at http;//www.tnprivatejobstn.gov.in. For further details, 94990-55944, District Collector T. Christuraj said.

Published - November 12, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.