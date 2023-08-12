ADVERTISEMENT

Private sector employment camp for persons with disabilities held in Coimbatore

August 12, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A private sector employment camp was conducted here on Saturday for differently-abled persons.

As per a release, 483 persons with disabilities (PwD) participated in this camp of which, 245 were handed appointment orders by the District Collector. More than 37 companies visited this camp.

Mr. Pati said 54,860 persons were registered as PwD in Coimbatore district, 17,798 persons registered for Unique Disability ID, and 8,148 persons are issued the monthly allowance of ₹2,000.

Registration for free skill development training by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, counselling for aspiring entrepreneurs, and guidance centres for bank loans were also set up in the camp, the release read.

District Differently Abled Welfare Officer K. Jagadeesan, Sashayar Homes Coimbatore head Dhanalakshmi Govindarajan and many officials were present.

