Private schools not allowed to collect full fee

Parents may flag out of turn fee collection by schools in violation of the high court ruling, according to the Education Department release. As per the interim ruling of the Madras High Court last year, all private schools shall collect not more than 40% of the fee by August 31, and 35 % of the fee two months after the reopening of the school. The remaining 25% of the total fee shall be collected only after orders from the government. Schools shall not force parents to pay full fees in violation of the court order. Further, parents and students aggrieved by forcible fee collection by schools may raise a complaint with the district administration through dpimatric@gmail. com, a release from the Chief Education Offier N. Geetha said.