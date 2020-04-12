Private schools introduce virtual classes

With school students staying in their homes amid the COVID-19 lockdown, some private schools in Coimbatore have been employing virtual classes to reach out to students.

R. Ramamoorthi, president of Ponni Charitable Trust which runs two schools – Literacy Mission Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Somanur and Literacy Mission International CBSE School in Sulur – said that virtual classes for Class IX have been ongoing in these two schools for the past one week.

The classes are live and are held between 9 a.m and 11 a.m on weekdays using Google Hangouts. “Students and teachers can ask questions to each other,” he said. Virtual classes also commenced for Classes VI, VII, VIII and XI, while revision classes will be held for Class X students as they await to write their public examinations that have been postponed.

However, the classes are not compulsory for any students, as Mr. Ramamoorthi pointed out that only around 50 out of 270 Class IX students from Literacy Mission Matriculation Higher Secondary School participate in these virtual classes in a day. “These virtual classes will be helpful to the students once the schools are reopened and will also help teachers to finish the portions quicker,” he said. There are also challenges of poor internet connectivity and lack of awareness among students and teachers that prevents an increase in participation, he noted.

There are no instructions from Department of School Education regarding compulsory online classes for school students, said R. Visalakshi, president of Tamil Nadu Private Schools’ Association. Only a few private schools in Coimbatore have introduced online classes, she said. “The students have lost only an additional two weeks,” she said, noting that most schools have finished their portion before the lockdown and summer vacations start from April. If the COVID-19 situation does not ease by June when schools reopen, expansion of such e-learning for all classes might be considered, Ms. Visalakshi said.

On March 25, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that students from Class I to Class IX will be promoted without examinations owing to the closure of schools.