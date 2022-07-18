Private schools in Krishnagiri demand protection

Private school managements here staged a demonstration at the Collectorate demanding protection for schools and their property.

In the wake of the violence and vandalism in a private school in Kallakurichi on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association had called for closure of schools on Monday.

Krishnagiri Private Schools Association led by R. Kongarasan met Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy and Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur and demanded protection for the schools.

The recurrence of incidents of violence against schools had become a norm and the managements were left powerless with no protection for their schools, students and properties of schools, the Association said.

The vandalism and violence in the private school in Kallakurichi in the name of protesting the death of a student was unacceptable, as the motive was allegedly not to protest the death, but to loot the school. Against this incident, protection should be guaranteed to schools and school properties across Tamil Nadu, the Association demanded.

Schools remain closed

A significant number of private schools remained closed in the four education districts of Krishnagiri, Mathur, Hosur and Denkanikottai on Monday.

The participation of CBSE schools was significantly higher in proportion to their absolute numbers. In Krishnagiri, of the 8 CBSE schools, 7 were closed; in Mathur, of the 8 CBSE schools, 5 were closed; in Hosur, of the 24 CBSE schools, 8 were closed; and in Denkanikottai, of the 7 schools, 2 schools were closed.

Of the total 128 matriculation schools, 52 schools were closed and of the 114 primary and nursery schools, 22 were closed.

While many schools had sent SMS alerts to parents, some students came to schools and returned with their parents upon being informed that the schools were closed for the day.