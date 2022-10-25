Private schools in Coimbatore still lack student safeguarding advisory committee

Several private schools in Coimbatore district are yet to form a student safeguarding advisory committee (SAC).

According to the School Education Department data, of the 2,046 schools, 657 are private schools - 11 pre-primary, 193 primary, 39 middle, 95 high, 319 higher secondary - in the district.

Under the POCSO Act, 2012, all schools should have an SAC consisting of the principal or vice-principal, a male teacher, a female teacher, a girl student, a boy student and a non-teaching staff as its members. In Tamil Nadu, the panel must also accommodate two female Parent-Teacher Association or School Management Committee (SMC) representatives and an optional external member.

R. Visalakshi, president of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, said there were around 500 schools under the association. "We have not received a circular from the School Education Department so far asking private schools to form such a committee. If the formal notification arrives, the managements will readily implement this," she said.

“Any complaint from students against a staff will be taken up with the management by the principal. The staff will immediately be suspended if proven guilty,” she said.

"But this will not be effective in many cases as the (allegedly accused) staff may be transferred or join another organisation elsewhere. To curb this, the government must withhold the certificates of any teacher accused of misbehaviour towards students - government or private - and should not allow them to work in any field related to children," she said.

S. Arumainathan, president of Tamil Nadu Students, Parents Welfare Association, said, “Almost 90% of these schools do not even have an SMC. This will affect the children immensely. The parents are not well-informed, so they also do not stress on enforcing such measures.”

"If private schools establish SMCs and SACs, many cases may come to light. Fearing such predicaments, they will not implement even if a circular is issued," he alleged.

As per the departmental sources at the Chief Educational Officer’s Office, a circular was sent recently to schools to form an Internal Complaints Committee. CEO R. Boopathy was not available for comment despite repeated attempts.