Private schools in Coimbatore invite applications under RTE Act

April 22, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

To uphold the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, the 328 private schools in Coimbatore district have invited applications online from parents of economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

They can now apply for their children’s admission to LKG, UKG and Class I for the academic year 2024-25. This initiative, which reserves 25% of seats in non-minority private self-financed schools, aims to provide equitable educational opportunities for children from deprived and weaker sections of society.

The 328 schools in Coimbatore will be offering 15,619 seats for all three levels of education. According to officials from the School Education Department in the district, there are over 3,000 openings available in LKG and the rest in the other levels.

Applicants must ensure that the children applying for LKG were born between August 1, 2020, and July 31, 2021, while those applying for Class 1 should have been born between August 1, 2018, and July 31, 2019. Documents, including birth certificates, domicile proof, family cards, and various forms of identification, such as voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards, and driving licences, must be uploaded during the application process.

Parents have been asked to apply online through the rte.tnschools.gov.in or visit designated educational offices, including the Primary Education Office, District Education Offices, and Integrated Regional Resource Offices, where assistance will be provided free of charge.

