Private school Vice-Principal arrested under POCSO Act in Coimbatore

October 13, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A Vice-Principal of a private school near Ganapathy in Coimbatore city was arrested on Friday under POCSO Act by the Coimbatore All Women Police East, in a case of molestation of girl students.

Anki Babu (38), a native of Prakasam District, Andhra Pradesh, was arrested under Section 21 (2), which states that any person, being in-charge of any company or an institution who fails to report to the commission of an offence in respect of a subordinate under his control, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year and with fine.

Earlier this month, Physical Education teacher A. Murali (34) and Administrative Officer S. Vijayakumar (34) were arrested after the a group of student victims of sexual abuse had sought the help of Childline 1098. Members of Childline lodged a complaint after meeting the students.

Murali and Vijayakumar were arrested and remanded in judicial custody under Sections 9 (f) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), and 9 (l) (whoever being on the management or staff of an educational institution or religious institution, commits sexual assault on a child in that institution) read with 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

