HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Private school Vice-Principal arrested under POCSO Act in Coimbatore

October 13, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A Vice-Principal of a private school near Ganapathy in Coimbatore city was arrested on Friday under POCSO Act by the Coimbatore All Women Police East, in a case of molestation of girl students.

Anki Babu (38), a native of Prakasam District, Andhra Pradesh, was arrested under Section 21 (2), which states that any person, being in-charge of any company or an institution who fails to report to the commission of an offence in respect of a subordinate under his control, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year and with fine.

Earlier this month, Physical Education teacher A. Murali (34) and Administrative Officer S. Vijayakumar (34) were arrested after the a group of student victims of sexual abuse had sought the help of Childline 1098. Members of Childline lodged a complaint after meeting the students.

Murali and Vijayakumar were arrested and remanded in judicial custody under Sections 9 (f) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), and 9 (l) (whoever being on the management or staff of an educational institution or religious institution, commits sexual assault on a child in that institution) read with 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.